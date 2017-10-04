Boy George Determined to Play in Israel Despite “Abuse We Get”

I almost missed this tweet from pop icon boy George, set to play in Israel on November 7th.
Given the abuse we get for playing in Israel and losing a member who refused to play. I think our trip is super relevant! I have my outfits! https://t.co/upcW68DmgX
— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 24, 2017
No word on which band member refused to play – I guess we will find out soon enough – but kudos to George for his support in the face of the abuse. And his enthusiasm to play.
My harem pants for Tel Aviv @batshuaj pic.twitter.com/381XgtblMa
— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 24, 2017
.
