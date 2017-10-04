Boy George Determined to Play in Israel Despite “Abuse We Get”

By
Aussie Dave
-
0
1025

I almost missed this tweet from pop icon boy George, set to play in Israel on November 7th.

No word on which band member refused to play – I guess we will find out soon enough – but kudos to George for his support in the face of the abuse. And his enthusiasm to play.


