Palestinian Day of Rage Shenanigans

Here is a running list of some of the “shenanigans” (to put it mildly) that the palestinians have been up to in response to Donald Trump’s announcement that 3,000 years of history will not be ignored.
1. Attempted Murder by Rockets
Gaza Terrorists fired rockets at the civilian town of Sderot on Friday night.
One of the rockets fired from Gaza on Friday night landed in the courtyard of a kindergarten in the southern town of Sderot, police said.
The missile caused damage to the kindergarten building, including smashing a window, but no injuries. No one was in the building when the rocket struck.
On Friday night, several rockets were fired at southern Israel, and security forces had been searching the area to find where they landed.
In addition to the missile found in the kindergarten, another hit a Sderot street, causing damage to nearby cars and a house, officials said late Friday.
A third incoming rocket was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense battery, the army said.
There were no serious injuries caused by the rockets, but some Israelis suffered anxiety attacks and received medical treatment, ambulance services said.
2. Attempted Murder via Rocks and Molotov Cocktails
To some (including the mainstream media, these are just “protests” or “violent demonstrations.” But the purpose is to maim or even kill, which is exactly what being struck by one of them can do.
Demonstrations also took place east of Khan Yunis, east of Gaza City and in Beit Hanun in northern Gaza.
Some 450 Gazans protested in eight spots along the border fence, where they burned tires and threw stones at nearby IDF soldiers.
—
They gathered at the junction of Salah a-Din and Zahra streets carrying Palestinian flags and throwing rocks, glass bottles and bags full of trash at the policemen while shouting “God is great.”
—
Riots also took place on Friday and Saturday nights in the village of Issawiya in east Jerusalem. Police said that Molotov cocktails were thrown at patrol forces, and protesters were then dispersed.
In the West Bank on Saturday, some 600 Palestinians protested, setting tires ablaze and throwing Molotov cocktails and rocks at IDF and Border Police personnel, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.
—
On Friday about 3,000 Palestinian took part in some 30 riots in places such as Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem, the Arroub refugee camp, Tulkarm, Kalandiya and Beit Umar. During those riots Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails and stones at IDF and Border Patrol troops
3. Using Human Shields
Palestinian rioters lobbed rocks at IDF soldiers from behind an ambulance.
The Israel Defense Forces accused Palestinian protesters of using an ambulance as a human shield during a violent demonstration in Ramallah on Saturday.
According to the military, the Palestinian rioters hid behind the ambulance as they believed it would prevent the soldiers from retaliating.
“The rioters knew that security forces in the field would not employ riot dispersal tactics against an ambulance, and they used it to harm the forces while shielding themselves,” the army said in a statement.
Photographs released by the military showed Palestinians on at least two occasions throwing rocks while standing behind an ambulance.
4. Incitement and Calls for Violence
Of course, all of this has been encouraged by the palestinian leadership
Especially our so-called peace partners
FATAH leadership in Ramallah reprimands Jerusalem's FATAH over low turnout in Friday protests; today some FATAH members staged a small demo on Salah Edddin St.
— Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) December 9, 2017
