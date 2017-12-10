Palestinian Day of Rage Shenanigans

Gaza Terrorists fired rockets at the civilian town of Sderot on Friday night.

One of the rockets fired from Gaza on Friday night landed in the courtyard of a kindergarten in the southern town of Sderot, police said.

The missile caused damage to the kindergarten building, including smashing a window, but no injuries. No one was in the building when the rocket struck.

On Friday night, several rockets were fired at southern Israel, and security forces had been searching the area to find where they landed.

In addition to the missile found in the kindergarten, another hit a Sderot street, causing damage to nearby cars and a house, officials said late Friday.

A third incoming rocket was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense battery, the army said.

There were no serious injuries caused by the rockets, but some Israelis suffered anxiety attacks and received medical treatment, ambulance services said.