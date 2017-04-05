Israel Haters’ Reactions To Syrian Gas Attack On Civilians Speak Volumes

The chemical attack in Syria that killed and injured dozens of civilians (including 20 children) in a rebel-held town is simply horrific, and tugs at the heart-strings of anyone with a heart and working moral compass.

The US, UK and others claim that Syrian planes dropped chemical weapons, while Assad and Russia are blaming the rebels, with the latter claiming Syria airstrikes hit rebel depot producing mines filled with a poisonous substance.

While my gut tells me the Syrians and Russians are lying, the least we can do for now is express our outrage over these events, and sorrow over the lives lost.

This was Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s response to the deaths of Syrian civilians:

And this was President Ruvi Rivlin’s response:

The pictures from Syria are a stain on all humanity. The international community must act now to bring an end to this murderous madness. — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) April 4, 2017

There is a consensus among Israelis that this is horrific, with many demanding we take in Syrian refugees.

But I have noticed the response has been very different among the usual suspects of Israel haters and antisemites.

Electronic Intifada founder Ali Abunimah has not mentioned it at all on his Twitter feed. Instead, it has been business as usual as he bashes Israel. The same goes for fellow Israel haters like Max Blumenthal, Joe Catron, and David Sheen.

Abunimah’s co-intifadambass Rania Khalek has gone one step further, instantly arguing against the prevailing narrative that the Assad regime is responsible.

When the world leaders and major media orgs accepts al Qaeda's version of events as truth, we have a serious problem. — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) April 4, 2017

There are no independent sources of information in Idlib. The narrative coming out of there is controlled by al Qaeda-affiliated groups. — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) April 4, 2017

@DanielWickham93 AQ & friends have executed doctors, rescue workers, journalists and HR ppl who get out of line. So yes, they control the entire narrative — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) April 4, 2017

@DanielWickham93 If you want to believe the al Qaeda version of events without further investigation go for it. — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) April 4, 2017

She says the world did nothing, but it did. It armed "moderate rebels" that fight alongside al Qaeda. And media believes whatever they say. https://t.co/Y4zo1Tzr5P — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) April 4, 2017

Given the track record of Khalek and Abunimah on Syria, none of this is surprising.

Also not surprising is the reaction of Syrian-Australian blogger Maram Susli, who goes by the moniker “PartisanGirl” and is an outspoken supporter of Assad. Naturally, she is also a huge hater of Israel and seems chummy with antisemite Ryan Dawson (I have not had time to look into her own views on Jews, but her choice of friends is definitely suspect).

She is claiming a conspiracy while finding time to bash Israel.

Orient TV reported chemical weapons before it even happened, fake news set up. #Syria https://t.co/XpKJLLb5WD — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 4, 2017

The horrifying thing is, the #whitehelmets and @OrientNews would have had to poison kids to film the fake chemical weapons story #Syria. pic.twitter.com/1xve4D1Uwo — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 4, 2017

"Tomorrow were going to create a media story about a "chlorine" gas attack, later changed to sarin even though #Syria govt no longer has it" pic.twitter.com/YLxEicultm — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 4, 2017

Britain is the likely culprit behind the CW in #Syria. They're angry #Trump change the US's position on Assad. UK funds the white helmets. — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 4, 2017

Reminder that British neocons who want to push @realDonaldTrump into war are behind this chemical weapons false flag https://t.co/wyNll5PS5J — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 4, 2017

.@OrientNews Some of the children in the chemical weapons attack appear to have been bludgeoned to death #Syria pic.twitter.com/lXaPIqq86x — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 4, 2017

While making this fake video the #whitehelmets didn't realise Sarin 1st responders need full body suits as it will kill via skin contact. pic.twitter.com/vyw3BqnKhI — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 4, 2017

It's the same story, take away the WMDs, come back later and claim they were not destroyed so you can invade #Syria #iraq #sarin — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 5, 2017

Only the white phosphorus that melts the flesh of the bone used by the US and Israel is acceptable to him, not gas. https://t.co/RXjkdflUls — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 5, 2017

When @netanyahu saw dead #Syria|n babies he was outraged, he wanted to be the one that killed them like he does to Palestinian children. pic.twitter.com/JaNZjnD0vl — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 5, 2017

World Wide selective outrage, chemical weapons use is a warcrime, EXCEPT when Israel and the US use white phosphorous. #SyriaGasAttack pic.twitter.com/zDvfamvNl4 — Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) April 5, 2017

This should tell you all you need to know about these people. They are not interested in human rights, but rather only denying the humanity of Jews and Israelis. And, to put it bluntly, they are bad people.