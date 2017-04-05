Israel Haters’ Reactions To Syrian Gas Attack On Civilians Speak Volumes

The chemical attack in Syria that killed and injured dozens of civilians (including 20 children) in a rebel-held town is simply horrific, and tugs at the heart-strings of anyone with a heart and working moral compass.

The US, UK and others claim that Syrian planes dropped chemical weapons, while Assad and Russia are blaming the rebels, with the latter claiming Syria airstrikes hit rebel depot producing mines filled with a poisonous substance.

While my gut tells me the Syrians and Russians are lying, the least we can do for now is express our outrage over these events, and sorrow over the lives lost.

This was Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s response to the deaths of Syrian civilians:

And this was President Ruvi Rivlin’s response:

There is a consensus among Israelis that this is horrific, with many demanding we take in Syrian refugees.

But I have noticed the response has been very different among the usual suspects of Israel haters and antisemites.

Electronic Intifada founder Ali Abunimah has not mentioned it at all on his Twitter feed. Instead, it has been business as usual as he bashes Israel. The same goes for fellow Israel haters like Max BlumenthalJoe Catron, and David Sheen.

Abunimah’s co-intifadambass Rania Khalek has gone one step further, instantly arguing against the prevailing narrative that the Assad regime is responsible.

Given the track record of Khalek and Abunimah on Syria, none of this is surprising.

Also not surprising is the reaction of Syrian-Australian blogger Maram Susli, who goes by the moniker “PartisanGirl” and is an outspoken supporter of Assad. Naturally, she is also a huge hater of Israel and seems chummy with antisemite Ryan Dawson (I have not had time to look into her own views on Jews, but her choice of friends is definitely suspect).

She is claiming a conspiracy while finding time to bash Israel.

This should tell you all you need to know about these people. They are not interested in human rights, but rather only denying the humanity of Jews and Israelis. And, to put it bluntly, they are bad people.

