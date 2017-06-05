Roger Waters Responds To Thom Yorke’s Utter Rejection Of BDS

Rock’n-roll BDS-hole Roger Waters has responded to Radiohead’s Thom Yorke’s interview in which he rejected BDS, accusing Thom of not telling “the whole story.”

Oh, the chutzpah!

I read Thom Yorke’s interview in Rolling Stone. It needs a reply as it doesn’t tell the whole story. On February 12th, hoping to start a dialogue, I sent an email expressing my concern about Radiohead crossing the BDS picket line to perform in Israel. A few hours later, Thom replied. He was angry. He had misinterpreted my attempt to start a conversation as a threat. So I tried again. “Hey Thom, I’m sorry. My letter wasn’t meant to be confrontational. I was reaching out to see if we could have the conversation that you talk about in your reply. Can we? Love, R.” I didn’t hear back. So silence prevailed for three weeks until March 4th when I sent a long heartfelt entreaty to Thom asking him again to talk. In Thom’s interview with Andy Greene of Rolling Stone, in referring to Ken Loach and me, he says, “It’s deeply distressing that they choose to, rather than engage with us personally, throw shit at us in public.” That is not true, Thom. I have made every effort to engage with you personally, and would still like to have the conversation. “Not to talk is not an option.” Today is the 50th anniversary of the occupation of Palestine by Israel. Fifty years living under military occupation. Fifty years for a people with no civil rights. Fifty years of no recourse to the law. Fifty years of apartheid. The BDS picket line exists to shine a light on the predicament of the occupied people of Palestine, both in Palestine and those displaced abroad, and to promote equal civil rights for all the people living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea no matter what their nationality, race or religion. All human life is sacred, every child is our child, exceptionalism is always our enemy. There is no Us or Them, only Us. Restiamo umani. Love, Roger Water

I would love to see Waters’ original email to Thom. I am willing to bet it did not sound much like an attempt to start a dialogue, and very much like a threat.

For instance, this was Water’s letter to Bon Jovi:

So the die is cast, you are determined to proceed with your gig in Tel Aviv on October 3. You are making your stand. You stand shoulder to shoulder With the settler who burned the baby With the bulldozer driver who crushed Rachel Corrie With the soldier who shot the soccer player’s feet to bits With the sailor who shelled the boys on the beach With the sniper who killed the kid in the green shirt And the one who emptied his clip into the 13-year-old girl And the Minister of Justice who called for genocide You had a chance to stand On the side of justice With the pilot who refused to bomb refugee camps With the teenager who chose eight prison terms over army service With the prisoner who fasted for 266 days until freedom With the doctor banned from entry for saving lives With the farmer who was cut down marching to the wall With the legless child growing up in the rubble And the 550 others who won’t grow up at all Because of the missiles and tank shells and bullets we sent The dead can’t remind you of the crimes you’ve ignored. But, lest we forget, “To stand by silent and indifferent is the greatest crime of all.” Roger Waters

Yup, that’s a real ice breaker.

And let’s not forget Mr I-Just-Want-Respectful-Dialogue went ahead and made public his issue with Alan Parsons performing in Israel, despite Alan’s request he keep it private.

As for not telling the whole story, this is Waters’ speciality. He mentions “the 50th anniversary of the occupation of Palestine by Israel” – knowing full well he and his cohorts see Israel’s establishment in 1948 as the real occupation. Besides, there was no longer a British mandate of Palestine in 1967 – the areas we liberated during that war were previously occupied by Jordan and Egypt.

Fifty years for a people with no civil rights? Fifty years of no recourse to the law? Fifty years of apartheid? No, no and no.

As for his contention that BDS “exists to shine a light on the predicament of the occupied people of Palestine, both in Palestine and those displaced abroad, and to promote equal civil rights for all the people living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea no matter what their nationality, race or religion,” that is also a demonstrable lie. Every time the BDS-holes sing “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, it is the Jews they envisage being turfed into the sea.